Firefighters rescue cat from 3-alarm blaze in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a cat, and two were taken to the hospital, after battling a 3-alarm blaze in Nashua Sunday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to Pike Street at 4:30 p.m. for reports of a building fire found a 2 1/2 story wood frame house ablaze, officials said. All occupants had left the house and firefighters rescued one cat.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a neck injury and another with heat exhaustion.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)