AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn fire crews rescued a group of children from a diversion tunnel on Sunday.

Video showed the firefighters leading the children up a steep hill to safety.

The flood diversion tunnel is located in a river near Curtis Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

@auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice on scene making rescues from the water off of Curtis St. Worcester EMS Paramedic 2 responding with an Ambulance mutual aid for a child with hypothermia. #mutualid — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) April 16, 2023

Incident is occurring in the diversion tunnel near Curtis and Southold Rd. Contact has been made with all the kids and rescuers are making their way out of the water with them. @auburnmassfire @AuburnMAPolice — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) April 16, 2023

Everyone has been removed from the diversion tunnel safely. No EMS required. Parents will be picking up kids. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) April 16, 2023

