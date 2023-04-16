AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn fire crews rescued a group of children from a diversion tunnel on Sunday.
Video showed the firefighters leading the children up a steep hill to safety.
The flood diversion tunnel is located in a river near Curtis Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
