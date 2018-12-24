Firefighters rescue Christmas presents while battling Whitman blaze

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze at a triple-decker apartment in Whitman on Monday night.

A third-floor resident of the home, located at 97 Linden St., called 911 about 8:08 p.m. to report a fire on the second floor of the building, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames coming from the windows.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and were able to limit the damage to the second floor, however all three units were rendered uninhabitable for the time being, officials say.

After battling the flames, firefighters were able to re-enter the home and remove the already wrapped Christmas presents from all three apartments.

“Firefighters worked quickly to limited the damage, and I am very proud that we were able to save a bit of Christmas for these families who have been put out of their homes tonight,” Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno said.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

None of the residents were home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)