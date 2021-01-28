WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters sprang into action to rescue a deer who fell through the ice on Lake Chauncey in Westborough Thursday morning.

First responders chopped the ice from the shore to make a path for the animal to swim to land.

The deer was able to walk away and there were no reported injuries.

The Westborough Fire Department is reminding the public that the ice is not safe everywhere.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)