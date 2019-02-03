Firefighters rescue dog from frigid water in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters who had just conducted water rescue training last week used an inflatable boat to rescue a dog that swam out into the icy water off South Boston on Sunday morning, officials said.
A technical rescue crew responding to a report of a dog in Pleasure Bay about 9:40 a.m. sent two divers out in a Zodiac to rescue the animal, which was about 200 feet from shore, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The dog’s owner told responders that her 12-year-old golden retriever, Kai, likes to swim but went a little too far out and wasn’t able to get back to shore.
Kai was in the water for between 30 and 40 minutes before being rescued and taken to an animal hospital.
