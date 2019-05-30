Firefighters rescue dog from roof of home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs, one of whom needed to be rescued, found themselves stuck on the roof of a home in Plymouth after apparently busting through a second-floor window on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to the home found one dog perched on the roof and second dog that had safely jumped to the ground, according to the Plymouth Animal Shelter.

“One dog jumped (no injuries sustained) and the other was retrieved by our firefighter friends,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The dogs were later picked up at the shelter by their shocked owner.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)