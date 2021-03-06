Firefighters rescue dog from three-family blaze in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a three-alarm fire destroyed a three-family home in Stoneham Saturday, but all occupants escaped and firefighters rescued a dog from the flames.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Hersam Street three-family home at 11:15 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the third floor, officials said. All residents had already escaped and firefighters searching the building rescued a dog but were soon forced out by the heat, officials said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for a leg injury and firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the house was a total loss, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

