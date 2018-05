WELLS, Maine (WHDH) — Firefighters swooped in to rescue a dog that got stuck on a roof in Wells, Maine.

Police received several calls from concerned citizens after they saw the pup perched on the roof.

A firefighter climbed up to lead the dog back inside the house through a window.

The dog gave his rescuer a big smooch to show his appreciation.

