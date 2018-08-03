TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters pulled a dog to safety in Tewksbury after she got stuck under a shed Thursday.

The pup was chasing a groundhog when she got her body caught underneath the shed, the dog’s owner said.

It didn’t take long for firefighters to figure out the problem.

“It’s the belly on her that has her stuck,” one firefighter said.

Crews dug around the dog and pulled her out. She is said to be doing well.

