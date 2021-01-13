Emergency crews jumped into action to rescue a dog that fell through the ice on a river in Alpena, Michigan on Friday.

One firefighter broke a path through the ice in order to get to the dog, who let out a howl before going completely limp from exhaustion.

Additional crew members used a rope to pull the firefighter and the dog back to shore.

“Whether human or not, the Alpena City Fire department cares for them all as if they were our family,” Alpena City Firefighters L623 wrote on Facebook. “We train each season for these emergencies to be proficient and quick and this one was no different.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)