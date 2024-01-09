KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A dog is recovering this week after it fell into a well in Kingston, New Hampshire Sunday, requiring help from local firefighters to get to safety.

The incident happened Sunday night near the end of the snowstorm that hit the region this weekend.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, dog owner Cathy Brien-Dinardo described the nearly 30-foot fall and the subsequent response.

“That was very scary,” she said. “It was a bad hour.”

Brien-Dinardo said a friend had come over to help plow her driveway.

“But it was at night and they accidentally hit the cover to the well…just enough that he could fall in,” she said.

“I took him out to go to the bathroom,” she continued. “I had him on the leash and, next thing I know, he was in the well.”

Neighbors helped call 911 and dozens of firefighters soon responded, working together to figure out how to save Brien-Dinardo’s two-year-old German shepherd, Arlo.

“Everyone came to rescue him,” Brien-Dinardo said.

“It was definitely an amped up situation and a lot of adrenaline running,” said Kingston Fire Chief Graham Pellerin.

With snow still falling, Pellerin said crews were working to stay safe, themselves, while also rescuing Arlo.

Ultimately, officials said, crews opted to lower a firefighter into the well.

“I grabbed him by the collar, we got another rope system wrapped around his chest and we were able to kind of hoist myself and the dog up together,” said Kingston firefighter Kevin Holter.

“They were so good,” Brien-Dinardo said of the firefighters. “They were amazing. They’re the best.”

Arlo suffered hypothermia and other minor injuries as a result of this incident. After spending the night at the emergency vet, though, he was home as of Monday night.

The well had also been covered up again.

“He’s a really, really good boy,” Brien-Dinardo said. “He’s very friendly.”

“He’s a little agitated today just because I think he’s sore,” she continued. “He loves people. He loves playing ball and he’s mischievous. And he ended up in a well.”

