WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weston Fire Department came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice and into the frigid water.

The dog had wandered out onto the ice in the area of Cat Rock Park when she fell through.

Fire officials say, “Her owner did the right thing and called 911 and did not try to go out and rescue her herself!”

DOG RESCUE we quickly rescued Jasmine the Black Lab out of the water at Cat Rock/80 Acres recreation area after she wandered out on the ice and fell through. Her owner did the right thing and called 911 and did not try to go out and rescue her herself! pic.twitter.com/tdYJLo292d — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) March 10, 2022

