Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice on Connecticut River

Video courtesy Deerfield Police Department

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters in Deerfield scrambled to save a black lab that fell through the ice on the Connecticut River on Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice near McClelland Farm Road around 10 a.m. found a pup named Buddy clinging to the ice with his front paws, according to the Deerfield Police Department.

The Turners Falls Fire Department helped Deerfield firefighters pull Buddy out of the frigid water.

Buddy has since been reunited with his family.

Police are urging the public to stay off the river because the ice is not safe.

