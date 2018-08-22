CENTENNIAL, Colo. (WHDH) — A Jack Russell Terrier spent 30 hours under a home in Colorado before firefighters carefully dug her out.

Fire personnel carefully dug below the house’s foundation in order to free Luna without collapsing the home.

Screams of joy could be heard once she was finally pulled out.

Luna appeared uninjured but her family took her to the vet as a precaution.

