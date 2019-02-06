WHITEFISH, Mont. (WHDH) — Firefighters in Montana received a big “thank you” from a woman whose dog they rescued from an icy river on Monday.

Carol Martin’s dog named Maxx chased a deer onto a river in Whitefish while being walked by Martin’s ex-husband but the ice underneath him gave way.

Her ex-husband quickly called the fire department, who responded and went onto the river to get Maxx back on solid ground after about 20 minutes.

Firefighter Dave Mangold says Maxx did the right thing while he was in the river.

“The dog was pretty, pretty terrified when we first got there. It had frost around its mouth,” he said. “The good thing is it just clung to the ice, and it wasn’t trying to get itself out anymore at that point and exhausting itself, which is what people should do, as well, if you get stuck in the ice and know help is on the way.”

Maxx was put into a warm truck after his rescue and tucked into blankets at home.

“It was very fortunate and a beautiful outcome,” Martin said.

She stopped by the fire station on Tuesday to show her gratitude towards the firefighters.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)