CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was rescued from a pond in Chatham after he fell through the ice Tuesday afternoon, according to Chatham fire officials.

The dog, named Goose, fell into the frigid water at Goose Pond.

Chatham firefighters said when they arrived, Goose had his head and front paws above the water and was clinging to a shelf of ice. They quickly put on their survival suits and pulled Goose out in less than two minutes.

The first responders said they train for this type of situation yearly.

“It’s the kind of thing that we can think about when we’re coming on shift, you know, what are some possible calls that we might get due to weather,” said Peter Hennigan, one of Goose’s rescuers.

Hennigan said Goose’s owner made the right decision by calling 911 instead of trying to rescue the dog himself. The owner told firefighters he was grateful for their swift action in saving his beloved pet.

“They were very thankful and grateful,” said Nick Ruggiere, who also helped rescue Goose. “They invited us inside the house after to see Goose. He is a very sweet dog. We got to love him up by the fire place, it was nice. He was very thankful, too.”

Hennigan is now warning people to be aware of the dangers of icy ponds like this one, since hypothermia can set in quickly.

“It’s really important that people understand that no ice is safe ice, and your actions of trying to help will probably make it worse and dangerous for others,” he said.

Firefighters said Goose was cold and tired, but showed no signs of severe distress or other issues. Goose’s owner was advised to notify the veteranarian so he can be checked out.

