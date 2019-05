MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester, New Hampshire helped reunite a group of ducklings with their mother Sunday morning.

The crew hoisted a ladder down a storm drain, where five ducklings had gotten trapped.

The ducklings were carried to safety and released to their mother.

