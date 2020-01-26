Firefighters rescue elderly woman, cat from fast-moving blaze in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a 98-year-old woman and a cat from a fast-moving blaze in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 357 Seaver St. found heavy fire in the first floor of a 2 1/2 story building, officials said. The woman was rescued from the third floor and all other occupants made it safely out of the building.

The woman is expected to be OK, fire officials said.

A firefighter also rescued a cat from the third floor and gave it oxygen when it was short of breath.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

