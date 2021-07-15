DALTON, Ga. (WHDH) — A raccoon seemed pretty embarrassed after firefighters had to come to its rescue in Dalton, Georgia on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the house to help get the wild animal back outside.

A picture posted by the Dalton Fire Department showed the raccoon with its paw over its eyes as a firefighter held it.

“As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it’s really nothing to be ashamed of,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “We all need a helping hand every now and then.”

The raccoon was safely released back into the wild.

