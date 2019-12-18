TRACY, Calif. (WHDH) — Firefighters rescued a German Shepard who climbed up a large tree in pursuit of a black cat on Saturday.

Sharon Thurston says she took her 2-year-old dog, Baby, off her leash for just a few minutes when she ran off.

She soon heard Baby barking and noticed that her dog had chased a cat up a tree and became stuck.

“I looked up and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s going to fall,'” Thurston recalled.

She called the fire department, who used a ladder to reach Baby and remove her from the tree.

The cat made its way down on its own.

Thurston says the cat still antagonizes Baby everyday.

