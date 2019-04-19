Firefighters rescue injured worker from roof of Burlington restaurant

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued an injured worker from the roof of a restaurant in Burlington on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to L’Andana at 86 Cambridge St. extended a ladder to the roof and brought the worker down to the ground, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The worker was loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

There was no word on their condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Tower crew removing patient from roof of L’Andana to awaiting ambulance crew. pic.twitter.com/tElnzScbEs — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) April 19, 2019

Burlington Fire removing injured worker from roof of L’Andana which is located at 86 Cambridge Street. pic.twitter.com/wqzABMpcKJ — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) April 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)