Firefighters rescue man and dog who fell through ice in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trying to rescue his dog after it fell through ice needed to be rescued himself in Sterling Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of someone through the ice Sunday morning found out the man had gone out in his canoe to rescue his dog, but the canoe tipped over and sent him into the water as well.

“The fire department showed up and pulled their sleds out … it got my heart pounding,” said neighbor Daniel Klocckowski of the scene.

The rescue team got the man and his dog out of the water in 15 minutes, fire officials said. While the dog was hypothermic after the rescue, both the dog and the man are expected to be OK.

