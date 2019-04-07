Firefighters rescue man from frigid waters in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters saved a man who was spotted clinging to some pylons in the Fort Point Channel Saturday night.

A technical rescue crew responding to a report of a man in the water underneath the Summer Street Bridge around 11 p.m. sent divers out in survival suits to rescue the man, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Rescuers were able to throw a safety ring to the man and pull him from the water.

He was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is not clear how the man ended up in the water or how long he was there.

At approx 11:00 a technical water rescue response at the Summer St. bridge near Melcher St. They found a man clinging to a pylon in the water. Members entered the water in survival suits , threw a safety ring to the man and pulled him from the water. Taken by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/0R0UbtNik2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)