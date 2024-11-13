BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a man who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Dorchester Wednesday, officials said.

Cell phone video captured flames pouring from a two-family home on Weyanoke Street Wednesday morning. Dominic Lopez said he was hanging out of a second-floor window to escape the fire.

“Smoke came. It was probably a minute or something like that, and then I opened up the window and [the firefighters] were pretty much there,” Lopez said.

Crews helped Lopez down a ladder to safety.

“The push they made was pretty good, to get the guy out. Courageous on their part,” said Boston Fire Deputy Chief Scott Malone.

Rebecca Pearson rushed home to find her apartment ablaze. She said she was worried about her three cats, which were eventually found safe.

“The entire front of my house was engulfed, smoking. It looks like they got it out pretty quickly, though,” Pearson said.

Malone said the wind was not an issue Wednesday, but that crews did have trouble getting into the building, as the back door was blocked by an air conditioner and nailed shut for safety reasons.

One firefighter suffered minor burns, but all the residents were accounted for and uninjured.

Crews were seen boarding up the home Wednesday afternoon. The fire is said to have caused about $1.5 million in damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

