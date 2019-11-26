Firefighters rescue man who fell from bridge in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued after plummeting 20 feet from a bridge in Lowell Tuesday night.

It took firefighters roughly half an hour to pull the man, who is believed to be homeless, to safety after he allegedly fell asleep on the O’Donnell Memorial Bridge and accidentally rolled over, according to the department.

The man landed on cement and those who live nearby said they could hear the man crying and calling for help.

Crews were unable to reach the man from the ground so they utilized a basket and ropes and hoisted the man to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital with head and arm injuries.

He is expected to recover.

