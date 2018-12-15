Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Hollis, NH

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell through the ice of a Hollis, New Hampshire pond on Saturday.

Fire crews responding to a report of someone yelling near Flints Pond about 2:30 p.m. found a man in the water who was desperately clinging to the side of a hole in the ice, officials said.

The man, who appeared to have been ice fishing before falling in, was hypothermic by the time firefighters ventured out onto the ice to rescue him.

He was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

