NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to rescue a man who had fallen through the ice at a pond in North Attleboro on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a man who had fallen through the ice while ice fishing at Falls Pond near Mohawk Drive around 4 p.m., according to North Attleboro fire officials.

Firefighters dressed in ice rescue suits went onto the pond with an ice rescue sled and brought the man to safety within five minutes, fire officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Even on the coldest days, it is hard to truly be able to tell how thick ice is. For that reason, we advise residents to stay off the ice to avoid potentially dangerous situations like this,” said North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)