SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WHDH) — Firefighters rescued an owl that got stuck in a chimney in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Scottsdale Fire Department posted a video on Twitter of the small owl starring back at them from the flue of the chimney.

“Scottsdale Fire Crews don’t just rescue people. We rescue owls who get stuck inside a chimney flue,” they wrote.

Firefighters dressed up in safety gear before safely rescuing the bird.

It has been released into the wild.

