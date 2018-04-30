WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Waltham sprang into action Sunday to rescue some stuck canoers on the Charles River.

The victims were taking part in the Run of the Charles boat race when their canoe suddenly capsized.

A video recording of the rescue showed firefighters pulling the boaters out of the water and taking them to shore.

No one was hurt, officials said.

