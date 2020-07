SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters pulled a person out of the water in Somerset Friday night.

Crews responded to a reported drowning near the Riverview Inn and transported one person to the hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

The scene has since cleared.

No further information was made available.

