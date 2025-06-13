PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a pregnant goat from a drainage pipe in Pembroke Friday morning, officials said.

After a resident reported their pet goat was trapped about 30 feet inside the pipe, crews excavated and dismantled the pipe to save the animal, according to the Pembroke Fire Department.

The goat, named Delilah, was not injured, firefighters said.

