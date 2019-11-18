Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in heating vent

Firefighters in New York rescued a one-week-old puppy that became trapped in a heating vent Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to the scene determined that the new pup had fallen down a second-floor vent and were able to locate it on the floor below, according to a post on the St. Paul Blvd. Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The puppy was returned to its litter.

The owner said she is grateful for the quick work the firefighters did to save a life.

The dogs will be up for adoption in six to seven weeks.

