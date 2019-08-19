Firefighters rescue resident as blaze rips through Dorchester triple-decker

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was rescued from a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday morning as a two-alarm blaze tore through the multi-family home, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 83 Homes Ave. around 6:30 a.m. could see fire coming from the third floor of the three-story, multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

One resident was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital. Four people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused $400,000 in damage.

No additional information was immediately released.

Deputy Chief Bernard Tully briefs the media on the 2nd alarm at 83 Holmes Ave. One person was rescued and taken to the hospital no other injuries. Damages are estimated at 400,000 . BFD FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire, 4 people displaced . @LiveBoston617 pic.twitter.com/34nG5EYYhl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down, there is extensive overhauling ,all companies are working. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2019

Response at approximately 6:25 to a building fire at 83 Holmes Ave in Dorchester. There was fire showing on arrival, from the third floor of a 3 family occupied building extended to the roof. a second alarm ordered. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 19, 2019

