Firefighters rescue resident as blaze rips through Dorchester triple-decker

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was rescued from a triple-decker in Dorchester on Monday morning as a two-alarm blaze tore through the multi-family home, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 83 Homes Ave. around 6:30 a.m. could see fire coming from the third floor of the three-story, multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.
One resident was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital. Four people were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials estimate the fire caused $400,000 in damage.
No additional information was immediately released.
