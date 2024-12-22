CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was pulled from a burning apartment building by firefighters who used a ladder truck to reach a third-floor window after a fire broke out overnight in Cambridge.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Kirkland Street just before midnight Saturday quickly ordered a second alarm after finding flames in a multi-family building, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

During the firefight, a person was rescued from a third-floor window via aerial ladder and an unconscious cat was rescued, given oxygen, and successfully revived by EMS.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished amid bone-chilling temperatures.

There were no reported injuries and several residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

