BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rescued from windows and 10 are now displaced after a fire burned a multi-family home in Roslindale early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Poplar Street around 1:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the attic of a two-and-a-half story building and ordered a second and third alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Thousands of feet of hose supported several ladder trucks to bring the flames under control.

One resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Damage is estimated at $800,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

