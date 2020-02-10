Firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog after blaze in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a dog from a blaze in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Spit Brook Road at 2:20 p.m. found smoke showing from a 2 1/2 story townhouse and a fire that started in the laundry room advancing into the living room, officials said. While searching the house, firefighters found a semi-conscious dog and used a special mask to revive it, officials said.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and no one was injured in the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

