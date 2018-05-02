Firefighters rescue semi-conscious woman from Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters raced to rescue a semi-conscious woman calling for help while in the Boston Harbor.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, someone walking by saw the woman struggling in the water about 20 feet from the shore, fire officials said.

University of Massachusetts – Boston students who live nearby recalled the urgency that officials had with getting the woman out of the water.

“All of a sudden, a bunch of firefighters, ambulance, police in and out of my apartment complex,” student Jacob Jaros said.

Firefighters pulled the woman from the water near the JFK Presidential Library in Columbia Point and rushed her to the hospital.

“The water is cold. The weather isn’t that warm yet, so [the firefighters] did a great job,” said Marc Sanders of the Boston Fire Department.

Officials believe that the woman was the only one in the water but the Marine unit and dive team checked the area just in case.

Police are investigating how the woman landed in the water.

