Firefighters rescue several people as flames tear through Cambridge apartment building

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters raced to rescue several people as a four-alarm blaze tore through an apartment building in Cambridge late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Concord Street around 11:50 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the 48-unit building, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

They rescued an undisclosed number of people, who are all said to be doing OK.

The building did not have sprinklers, allowing the flames to spread quickly, fire officials said.

The fire was under control around 1 a.m.

The American Red Cross says they’re assisting the more than 30 people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

