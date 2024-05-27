HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a skydiver who landed in a tree in Hollis, N.H. Sunday evening, according to the Hollis Fire Department.

At around 7:07 p.m., Hollis firefighters responded to the area of 145 Runnells Bridge Road for a report of a man stuck in a tree around 250 feet off the roadway, the fire department said. When crews arrived, they found the skydiver about 50 feet up.

Firefighters extended a firetruck ladder and two crew members rescued the man, bringing him safely to the ground.

First responders evaluated the man and found no injuries, the fire department said.

The Pepperell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

