NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a teenager from a burning home in Norwood Tuesday afternoon.

A police officer in the area made the call for help as flames tore through the front of the house and smoke filled the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

