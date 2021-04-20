Firefighters rescue teens after kayak capsizes in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two teenagers after their kayak capsized in Barnstable Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of an overturned kayak on Middle Pond at 3 p.m. found two teenagers in life jackets holding onto a kayak operated by a third person, officials said. The boat could not come ashore due to high winds and a rescue boat brought it in after pulling the teens from the water.

The teenagers declined transport to the hospital, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)