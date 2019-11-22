Four puppies have a new home after one of them was rescued from a culvert at a park in Mesa, Arizona.

Emergency personnel responding to a passerby who heard sounds coming from the culvert quickly found out that a tiny puppy was stuck inside.

Using a long pole with a towel wrapped around the end, a member of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department was able to remove the puppy.

The passerby decided to take the puppy home, along with three of its siblings who were also found at the park.

