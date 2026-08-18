BOSTON (WHDH) - Sometimes a walk in the park isn’t just a simple “walk in the park.”

A Boston man’s beloved golden retriever, Bailey, slipped out of her harness while walking along the water at Sargent’s Wharf in the North End on Saturday and decided to take a dip in Boston Harbor.

“In the past, before they redid that seawall about two years ago, she was allowed to go down there and swim because she could get back up,” Jake Duhaime said.

Duhaime, Bailey’s owner, tried to bribe her to get out. But treats were no match for the call of the ocean.

“After our failed attempts, and about 45 minutes to an hour, I just said, ‘I’m out of ideas; who am I going to call?'” Duhaime said.

Boston firefighters rushed to the rescue. They took to the water and pulled the dog to safety, eventually getting her back onto the shore.

Once she was out of the water, Bailey lived up to her nickname, “The Queen of the North End.”

She spent time visiting with the North End firefighters who helped rescue her and got plenty of extra treats.

Duhaime said after all the adventure, he’s grateful for everyone in the neighborhood who pitched in.

“The North End is a special place; this only emphasizes that a bit more,” Duhaime said. “This is the last neighborhood in a major city where I think neighbors really care for each other, and that’s what makes it so unique and special.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)