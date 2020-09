PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a kitten that was trapped in a concrete box in Pittsfield Sunday.

Fire crews responding to reports from a resident saying they heard a faint cry from an outdoor concrete structure found the kitten trapped inside, officials said.

The crews were able to lift off the concrete top and free the kitten.

