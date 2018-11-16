Firefighters rescue woman, girl from 3rd floor of burning home in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a teenage girl and a woman from a third-floor apartment after a multi-home in Rockland caught fire Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 77 Division St. for a report of a house fire saw a 16-year-old girl yelling for help from a window as heavy smoke billowed out, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

Crews quickly sprang into action and put a ladder up to the window. Firefighters then climbed up and were able to help the girl out of the window and down to the ground.

Upon entering the apartment, officials said firefighters found a 19-year-old woman who was trying to locate the door but was unable to because of the thick smoke. The woman was then helped to safety.

Both residents were taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our firefighters we were able to get these two girls to safety. The apartment was full of smoke by the time we arrived and the girls were unable to get out,” Rockland Fire Chief Duffey said. “I want to commend the brave work of the responding firefighters for the great job they did today.”

Multiple dogs and birds were also rescued from the home and taken by Rockland Animal Control, officials said.

The fire is believed to have originated in the kitchen and it took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

It was contained to the kitchen, largely due to a water pipe that had melted in the flames, according to Duffey.

“This could have been a lot worse if that pipe had not melted,” he said. “The pipe acted as a sprinkler system would, keeping the flames down until we arrived on scene.”

Duffey estimated smoke and water damage to the building at $70,000.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

An investigation is ongoing but officials believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

