LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters raced to rescue a woman who fell 30 feet onto train tracks in Lawrence Friday morning, as a train whizzed past crews while they worked to remove the victim, officials said.

The Lawrence Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call reporting that a 24-year-old woman had fallen onto the tracks below Boyd Street at approximately 9:40 a.m. A neighbor told 7NEWS it was the woman’s son who called emergency responders after he heard his mother screaming for help.

Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney said the woman suffered a head injury.

“She ended up falling for 25, 30 feet. Again, it was a head strike, a little disoriented, made her way across,” he said.

Firefighters issued a call to stop rail service while they performed the rescue, but one train sped by while they worked to stabilize and remove the woman from the tracks.

“It’s concerning when we’re operating around the railroads, night, day, but we do it enough where it’s important that we receive this training,” Delaney said. “Stay away from the tracks. Especially the trains, it’s no place to hang around. The trains are really silent, they come up on you very quickly.”

All trains resumed moving through the area shortly after the incident.

Officials said the woman’s fall appears to be an accident, but the situation is under investigation.

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