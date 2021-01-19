Firefighters rescue woman who went back into burning Holliston home to try to save animals

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed into a burning Holliston home to rescue a woman who had ran back inside in an attempt to save animals late Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Winter Street before midnight learned that a woman had become trapped on the second floor as flames poured through the roof of the home, according to Holliston Deputy Fire Chief Mark Dellicker.

Firefighters ran upstairs toward a bedroom where she was reportedly going to get dogs and found her within minutes.

They got her out of the home and crews worked to put out the fire.

Two people were transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No firefighters were reported injured.

Crews counted roughly 20 animals inside the house, many of which were in cages.

They tried to resuscitate three or four animals but the rest were already dead, Dellicker said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

