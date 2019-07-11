Firefighters rescue worker who suffered medical emergency on roof of Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a worker from the roof of a building in Boston on Thursday after he suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Emergency crews responding to 501 Congress St. around 2:30 p.m. placed a man suffering from a medical emergency into a Stokes Basket and lowered him two flights by rope before placing him onto a construction elevator and lowering him to the ground, according to the department.

The worker was loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

There was no word on their condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

At approximately 2:30 a tech rescue response at 501 Congress a building under construction. A worker suffered a medical emergency on the roof. pic.twitter.com/7j4UNposxh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 11, 2019

