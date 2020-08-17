Firefighters rescue young deer found stuck in drain pipe in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters successfully rescued a fawn that was found stuck inside a drainage pipe in Ashland on Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a drain pipe in the area of Main Street helped Ashland Animal Control pull the uninjured animal to safety, according to the Ashland Fire Department.

The young deer was taken to an animal control kennel, where it received nourishment and a health assessment.

Officials say the animal had been seen in the area for days before getting stuck.

