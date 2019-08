NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Newton rescued a young raccoon that was stuck in a sewer grate on Thursday.

Officials say the animal had been stuck “for a while” but that it is now happy and running free again.

Animal control officers from Waltham assisted with the rescue operation.

We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019

